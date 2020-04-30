UFC star Colby Covington wants to ‘fight’ WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The 15-2 American Top Team affiliated fighter would go through a myriad of topics while talking to the host of the show who appears to be none other than WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. During the conversation, he expressed the next move could be towards professional wrestling and specifically WWE.

Colby has already told SB Nation’s “What the Heck” show that he’s ready to move on from legit fights inside the Octagon. But it won't happen, this summer, “Not this summer, but next summer (2021). I’ve been practising [pro wrestling] moves and really working on my promo and mic skills. Also, control and slowing things down and understanding the art of wrestling.”

While mentioning the top superstars from the current roster, Colby seemed pretty excited about McIntyre,

“He’s a guy that’s coming out, he’s a big, powerful guy. He reinvented himself. He beat Brock Lesnar, that’s no joke.”

Colby Covington proceeded to say maybe Brock Lesnar was overlooking McIntyre which caused him the title match at WrestleMania 36. We should note that The Scottish Psychopath slew The Beast at the biggest event of the year, earlier in April to earn the most coveted title in sports entertainment.

Colby wants to go straight to the top of the mountain when it comes to joining WWE by challenging for that same belt,

“Maybe, Brock [Lesnar] was overlooking him? Although that’s kind of weird because Drew McIntyre is almost seven foot tall (laughs). I’m getting to the top of the mountain, I’m trying to fight Drew McIntyre. That’s where the view is the best.”

The UFC fighter then went on to elaborate on what could happen if he ends up fighting Drew McIntyre.

Mentioning that the UK-born champion wants to 'fight' rather than having a match, it could be full-on violence inside the ring. Given WWE's PG products, the company may not permit this to happen. For that, Colby has an idea to let the bout happen in a 'no sanctioned' country,

"WWE may not want this because of the violence and it being too dangerous. The last time I checked? People love danger and violence so let’s give it to them. Because I expressed myself by saying that I want to go to WWE to wrestle. BUT, it sounds like Drew McIntyre expressed himself like he wants to FIGHT. If WWE does not want to sanction this?

"[Then] I recommend, we can do it in a 'no sanctioned’ country. Maybe we do it in the UK? Maybe we do it in Saudi Arabia? But I think there needs to be a fight between me and Drew McIntyre, you know? David versus Goliath.” (quotes courtesy sescoops.com)

There is no update on whether WWE would listen to him and sign in a contract to get this demanded fight, underway. But Colby Covington is genuinely interested in pursuing a career in pro-wrestling.

His last MMA fight took place in December 2019, where he digested a TKO loss against Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Division belt. Since then, has made up his mind to leave Octagon fights, for good.

A number of 'shoot' fighters having amateur wrestling backgrounds like Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, Dolph Ziggler have gone on to have successful WWE careers and Covington wants to follow their path.

He may also lookup to predecessor names like Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, or Cain Velasquez who ended up inking a new deal with the world's largest wrestling promotion, soon after their MMA career was done.