In pictures: Undertaker, Roman Reigns add hype to WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble poster (image courtesy Twitter)
Bengaluru, April 27: The Wrestlemania season may passed us by, but within just three weeks of the 'show of shows’, we are getting a similar version. This time around, the Greatest Royal Rumble is being hosted in Saudi Arabia to cater the huge fanbase of the middle-east countries. This is one of the nights that can certainly change the course of the company, as well.

Learning from this experience, some more countries in Europe and even Asia might decide to host such shows. This will bring major mainstream attention to the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world. There’s no doubt that all the eyes will be on this show, tonight.

Last night, almost all the stars of the WWE roster arrived in Saudi Arabia to promote the Greatest Royal Rumble event. Roman Reigns was the center of the attraction, as always. Being the franchise player of the company, he will sell out the show, once again. This time around he talked about traveling around South Africa, St. Louis and Saudi Arabia within a week.

But, as the representative of the company, he does not regret to be in such a rigorous schedule. Rather, The Big Dog expects to leave this country with Universal Championship around his waist. While speaking with Arab news, The Guy talked about the great experience that Saudi Arabia gives to the superstars,

“It’s the best feeling to be here in Saudi Arabia. Whenever you go to a new country for the first time and they see you for the first time, it really escalates that excitement, it makes it so special. It’s unbelievable coming to Saudi Arabia. We are always trying to break new ground, to move forward, break new ground, we are always trying to do better. I think this is a great example.”

The Undertaker is another one who arrived in the country to entertain the fans. Away from his Deadman gimmick, he was seen spending time with the fans who got a chance to click photos of the legendary superstar, as well. To prepare for his Casket Match against Rusev for tonight, 'Taker was spotted training with Elias, too.

Furthermore, the social media was flooded with the picture of Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar & The Undertaker dining on the same table, last night. Shane McMahon, Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns, Rusev, Triple H & Braun Strowman were also seen having dinner. We expect to receive an unforgettable night from these veteran names when they lace up their boots for Greatest Royal Rumble.

