Update on Charlotte Flair’s current status in the WWE

But for now, The Queen of the WWE has taken a break from wrestling. We have previously given updates that Charlotte Flair has had troubles with her breast implants. She had undergone a surgery which went wrong a few years ago. Wrestling on a regular schedule with ruptured implant added more trouble.

She needed to fix the problems as early as possible. But the rigorous timetable of the WWE does not allow the superstars to do that whenever they want. The problems got bigger during the European Tour of the WWE when she picked up a dental problem. Surgeries became much-needed for her.

WWE could not give her the time-off abruptly as she was already inserted into the Money in the Bank ladder match on June 17th. Apparently, that turned out to be her last televised appearance. We will not see her gracing Smackdown with her royal presence at least for a few weeks.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirms that the multi-time women’s champion has gone under the knife yet again as part of an augmentation program. She can’t return to in-ring action until the doctors suggest her to do so. Here’s the update from the source,

“Charlotte had surgery on 6/19 to repair her ruptured implant from months back. She’s taking this PPV cycle off to have everything taken care of for the time frame building up to SummerSlam."

There are some uncertainties whether Charlotte can be involved Summerslam this year. It will the second time she is missing the event if she can’t compete in the biggest event of the summer.

WWE already hinted a time-off was coming up for the most accomplished player of the women’s roster. She was not a regular face at all on the episodes of Smackdown Live. After defeating Asuka, she received the task of putting over emerging talents like Carmella or The IIconics. These ladies are likely to rule the blue brand roster in her absence.