Update on Conor McGregor's Wrestlemania deal with WWE

Bengaluru, November 16: For a long time now, there has been a speculation on the internet that suggests that Conor McGregor might feature in a WWE fight one day. If you consider the box-office attraction he has, we certainly expect to see him in a WWE ring in a big event like Wrestlemania or Summerslam.

Recent reports from the UK Sun suggest that a deal has been finalized between WWE and Conor McGregor and hence, the MMA performer will be seen in a one-off match at Wrestlemania 34.

In case you didn’t know, the next edition of the biggest event in sports entertainment is set to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana. So, we expect to see him feature in one of the main events on that night.

However, another reliable source has denied such rumours. NoDQ.com states that no such deal has been struck between the two parties till now. They further brushed off the possibilities of seeing The Notorious One at Wrestlemania.

While nothing has been confirmed lately regarding this scenario, we can definitely expect that WWE will try to keep the news under wraps as much as possible. Conor could turn out to be a big draw for the 'Show of Shows’ and the officials would not try to leak the news.

Recently, Stephanie McMahon was at the Leaders in Sports convention at Stamford Bridge. She was asked the question whether the UFC fighter would be a good choice for the company where she gave a complete positive reply to the question by stating,

"I think Conor would be a perfect fit with WWE. He certainly has the personality and the athletic ability, the appeal. He speaks his mind, he's very genuine and authentic and he has a hell of a Vince McMahon swagger."

This definitely supports the idea of how much WWE wants the UFC champion to wrestle at least once inside the squared circle. Even his colleagues from UFC, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler are expected to soon make their in-ring debut at the mainstream pro-wrestling.