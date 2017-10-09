Update on debut of Sister Abigail character on WWE Raw

Bengaluru, October 9: There has been a new twist in the rivalry between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor. Initially, it was supposed to end in the No Mercy PPV after the latter one picked up the win. But, Wyatt still haunts Balor often which suggests another match is in-store for the pair at WWE TLC.

In the latest promo segment between the two, we have seen Bray Wyatt mention about his dead Sister Abigail to make an appearance and she was initially thought to be dead after Randy Orton burnt her in the Wyatt compound prior to Wrestlemania.

But, as per the statements made by The Eater of the World, she is very much alive and will soon make her debut. The question that is on everyone's mind is who will play this eerie female character to stand beside Wyatt.

Previously, Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that Paige might be reintroduced through this character. However, she is already an established performer in the WWE and a former champion. So, there’s no way that WWE is going to kill a bonafide star like her.

Rather, Dave Meltzer gave a real-time scenario stating that WWE has hired some of the names from the Mae Young Classic competitors. Anyone from the newbies might get chosen for the bizarre character which might provide a boost in the lackluster career of Bray Wyatt.

Check out the words from the veteran journalist (courtesy stillrealtous.com):

"Who's new? Everybody's either been in the Mae Young Classic or on TV - I don't think they have anybody. Like even, there's nobody new. I would think it would either be somebody like an NXT woman or somebody you already know. It would be better to be somebody new rather than somebody recycling."

Also, Pro-wrestling sheet declared that the former WWE Champion himself will play the character. No female character will be introduced, here. Rather, it will be portrayed as an alter ego of Bray Wyatt just like Finn Balor has one in the name of The Demon King. We can expect to learn more on this when Raw gets on the air, tonight.