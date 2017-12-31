Update on first WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match

Bengaluru, December 31: The path-breaking announcement of hosting the women's Royal Rumble match was made by Stephanie McMahon on WWE Raw. This would definitely take the Women's Evolution, one step ahead while breaking down the barrier between the male and female division. The much-anticipated match became a reality, finally.

For the first time ever, a female superstar will get an opportunity to challenge a champion from either Raw or Smackdown, as per her choice. The social media was taken over by the fans and superstars letting their expressions know about this historic announcement from last Monday Night.

A customized poster of the Royal Rumble PPV featuring the women was released on Becky Lynch's Instagram account which became viral. The reason behind this was Ronda Rousey's presence at the back of the picture hinting that the former UFC superstar might be joining the WWE women on the Rumble night.

For now, it has been clarified as a fake poster. No such deal is said to be finalized between WWE and the former UFC Bantamweight champion. Even if it is done, then Ronda Rousey will make a surprise entry in the Rumble match without any prior information.

Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided some more updates on this prestigious battle royal which suggested the non-champion superstars will be entering the match including NXT talents, (quotes courtesy SportsKeeda.com)

“According to Alvarez, every RAW and SmackDown Live superstar who's not a champion (basically Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair) will be a part of this historic match in 2018. There will also be NXT superstars who will be called up to bolster the ranks.”

The NXT call-ups are not likely to stick on the main roster, once this match gets over. They will head back to the developmental territory after January 28th. Also, some of the former veteran names are expected to make their returns for one night to make the match worth the watch.