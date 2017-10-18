Update on Jinder Mahal's challenge to Brock Lesnar

Bengaluru, October 18: Just after Smackdown Live went on air, Daniel Bryan informed us that Jinder Mahal will return to the show after a week’s break. He was away from the United States to promote the upcoming WWE Live event in India. He was expected to issue a challenge for Survivor Series PPV.

So, the champion arrived in style and started by showing off some pictures from his visit to India where he received a hero’s welcome. He also bragged to be the greatest WWE Champion in the history of the company. During his title reign, he has defeated names like Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.

But, now, he aims for much bigger competition and hence the Modern-day Maharaja called out the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar for a match at Survivor Series. It is speculated as a non-title bout between the two champions of their respective brands. As reported earlier, the match should be the main event of the PPV.

Following this announcement, we received an update on the show that the beast incarnate will appear on the next edition of the WWE Monday Night Raw to answer Jinder's challenge. It has to be noted that the match is still not official. We have to wait for what the Universal Champion has to say in response to this challenge. Check out more updates from WWE.com regarding this:

“Jinder Mahal you have Brock Lesnar’s attention. After SmackDown LIVE’s WWE Champion threw down the gauntlet for a match against Raw’s Universal Champion, The Beast Incarnate will issue his response to The Modern Day Maharaja next Monday night, live on Raw.

Should Lesnar accept this Champion vs. Champion Match challenge, the WWE Universe will bear witness to a battle of brand supremacy at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 19. How will The Anomaly respond? Don’t miss Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

As Jinder Mahal is the hottest property in the sports entertainment, the WWE officials are willing to make a money match out of him. Brock Lesnar is always a box-office attraction and hence this bout should be a good one at Survivor Series.