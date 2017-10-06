Update on John Cena and Brock Lesnar’s return

Bengaluru, October 6: The No Mercy PPV was the last appearence for both John Cena and Brock Lesnar. They both are considered to be the marquee players on the flagship show and have left a big void on the Raw roster with their absence.

Lesnar successfully defended his title against Braun Strowman before he took the break. John Cena, on the other hand, had a dream matchup against Roman Reigns where he lost.

Following the match, he went on a hiatus to shoot for the Transformer spinoff series: BumbleBee movie. While, the beast incarnate took a routine time-off since his contract does not allow him to work on extra dates in a calendar year.

As the pair have left a big void, the creative team is likely to bring them back to keep the main event scene a power-packed one. We have to also consider the fact that the last dual brand PPV of the year is soon approaching us which will be hosted in November.

Recently, wrestlingINC.com gave an update on the return dates of the pair to the Raw brand. The reigning Universal Champion is being teased for the 23rd October episode of WWE Raw which is the post-TLC edition which is expected to start the buildup for the Survivor Series PPV.

So, the source might have rightly said that the beast incarnate is set to work in the last big PPV of the year 2017. He also added to the home show of Survivor Series which is yet another indication for a quick return for Lesnar.

John Cena is also expected to be back in time to work at the November-PPV, according to the source. He still features in the poster of the event and is expected to be part of a marquee match.

Bray Wyatt could be his next opponent on the Raw brand. This will be a renewal of a Wrestlemania 30 rivalry between these two. He can also be a part of the traditional tag team match on that night, as well.