Update on John Cena's return coinciding with WWE's Live Event tour kick-off

The potential hurdle for John Cena’s comeback to WWE will soon be cleared as PWInsider reports that his shooting schedule for Peacemaker is about to be wrapped up. The HBO Max series starring the sixteen-time world champion in the lead role will apparently finish its production in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on July 6.

John Cena will then return to the United States, which will make him available for future WWE dates. This is the probable reason why the professional wrestling circuit believes that Cena’s WWE return is all set to coincide with the company's return to the road in July, beginning with Money In the Bank Weekend.





Based on the DC Comics character, The Peacemaker portrayed by John Cena will initially appear in the next installment of The Suicide Squad movie, directed by James Gunn. The WWE Superstar had a conversation for the role in April of 2019 that was officially announced for the film in September of that year.After completing his schedule with The Suicide Squad, Gunn wrote the Peacemaker series as HBO Max ordered an eight-episode season one that will see John Cena reprise his role. Suicide Squad actors Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland will also play their respective roles of John Economos and Emilia Harcourt, respectively.The Cenation Leader last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 36, where “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeated him in a cinematic Firefly Funhouse match. He was expected to be back for WrestleMania 37 but he denied the appearance as his participation would’ve halted production of Peacemaker as the unit was bound by COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.Despite his current busy schedule and upcoming projects in Hollywood, John Cena remains committed to WWE who was recently announced as the narrator for the upcoming WWE Evil TV series. In addition, he has also teased a return to WWE via social media.

Plus, an update from Wrestling Observer also hints that Cena’s return is being internally discussed in WWE for the first show back with fans in the crowd. That being said, we can certainly expect him to make an appearance on the July 16 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.