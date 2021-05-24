Update on John Cena's return coinciding with WWE's Live Event tour kick-off

Bengaluru, May 24: Ever since the 25-city live event tour has been announced by the WWE, a rumour has been roaming on the internet about John Cena’s return. Although, there's no indication on WWE's part of bringing back the legendary superstar, some of the media outlets and fans believe that the two happenings will eventually happen at the same time.
The potential hurdle for John Cena’s comeback to WWE will soon be cleared as PWInsider reports that his shooting schedule for Peacemaker is about to be wrapped up. The HBO Max series starring the sixteen-time world champion in the lead role will apparently finish its production in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on July 6.
John Cena will then return to the United States, which will make him available for future WWE dates. This is the probable reason why the professional wrestling circuit believes that Cena’s WWE return is all set to coincide with the company's return to the road in July, beginning with Money In the Bank Weekend.
Plus, an update from Wrestling Observer also hints that Cena’s return is being internally discussed in WWE for the first show back with fans in the crowd. That being said, we can certainly expect him to make an appearance on the July 16 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.