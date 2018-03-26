Update on John Cena vs. Undertaker Wrestlemania match

An official storyline angle for the same started on WWE Raw which indicates that the dream match is reserved for the fans at Wrestlemania. On the February 13th episode, John Cena called out his potential opponent stating that at Wrestlemania he will "bring a legend back from the dead." However, to turn our attention, elsewhere, he engaged in some other title opportunities, as well.

At the Elimination Chamber PPV event, the franchise player of the company failed to earn the contender's spot for the Universal Championship. Later, he tried his luck at the Fastlane PPV, as well. But, again he failed to win the WWE Championship. So, only one option was left, thereafter and that's the Undertaker.

So, John Cena laid down a direct challenge to the Deadman. We expected the man in concern to appear on this past episode hosted at Dallas, Texas to address the same. But, he failed to turn up. This left us with a quation that when will Taker return to WWE to make the match official.

A recent report from cagesideseats.com shed some lights on this stating that the match would not be confirmed until we reach the Wrestlemania week. Hence, it is expected to happen on the ultimate episode of WWE Raw before Wrestlemania on April 2nd. This event will be hosted at the Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The rumours were that next week The Phenome will accept the challenge by the Cenation Leader. A match was confirmed between Cena and Kane, kayfabe brother of Undertaker which is supposed to work as the inducer to bring the latter one back. But, it will not happen until the first week of April.

This might be a cunning way of the WWE officials to keep the fans in a confused state with knowinh if the match will happen or not. Even, the official Blu-ray cover of Wrestlemania also nixed The Undertaker out of it to fuel the speculation. However, in the end, The Deadman will indeed rise for one last ride, after all.