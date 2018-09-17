Update on Matt Hardy's future in the WWE

After the live event in Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday (September 15), Matt Hardy released a video where he bid good bye to the wrestling ring.

Matt Hardy gave an exclusive message for his Woken Warriors early Sunday morning, revealing that it was time for him to go home.

In the video Hardy spoke about his entire journey, including recent peaks and what his time with the WWE Universe has meant to him. However, the 2018 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner then announced that the match he had just had in Corpus Christi on Saturday night was his last in a WWE ring.

Matt who was a ten-time tag team champion with three different partners encouraged everyone to support his current tag team partner Bray Wyatt via his twitter account:

Thanks for the massive love tonight, #WWECorpusChristi.. I fulfilled my final advertised live event commitment.



Please support my partner, @WWEBrayWyatt, going forward. He’s outrageously talented & we’ve become kindred souls during our time teaming together. Thank you, SAMAEL. https://t.co/YI70qHpGOJ — MATTHEW MOORE HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 16, 2018

Matt Hardy made his WWE debut back in 1994 when he worked as jobber and later in 1998 signed his ful-time contract along with his brother Jeff Hardy. Jeff and Matt formed an incredible team with high-flying moves and interesting feuds with Edge and Christian, and also the Dudley Boys. That rivalry gave birth to the gimmick TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) during the Attitude Era.

And now with Jeff Hardy also set to be on the sidelines after the injury at Hell in a Cell, the Hardy Boyz will be definitely missed by the WWE Universe for a while.