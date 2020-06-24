Update on next cinematic title match WWE planned for Extreme Rules

The question in everyone's mind is whether the Eater of the World gimmick is back on WWE TV and the answer could be yes. But the current characters including The Fiend wouldn't also be erased. Ringsidenews.com previously reported that WWE was running Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman prior to SummerSlam. It was made clear during this week's SmackDown.

Apparently these two will lock horns in a rematch at Extreme Rules and it won't be any ordinary match. WWE Universe was down with the idea of seeing more cinematic matches after the delightful experiences they have during the Boneyard Match and the Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36. The next installment will be in-store at the most extreme night of the year.

The source learned that WWE is planning a big cinematic match at Extreme Rules for the Universal Championship where Wyatt challenges Braun Strowman for the second time after coming up short at Money In The Bank.

The match will include a lot of “shock moments.” This will be done to do something new to keep the fans glued to the TV screen as they get accustomed to the new normal during this coronavirus pandemic.

It was noted that The Eater Of Worlds character of Bray Wyatt was a big treat for fans, back in the days. Odds are that 'Retro Wyatt' will show up on TV screen, again. This will be done to dig down the enriched past between Wyatt and Strowman. For those who don't know, the Monster Among Men was introduced to the WWE Universe as part of the Wyatt Flock, five years ago.

WWE has several things planned for the Extreme Rules cinematic match that should include 'all of Wyatt’s eclectic faces.' The plenty of shocking moments will play out positively for Wyatt whose character is still evolving on television over a year after The Fiend’s debut. It was also noted WWE is doing the “shock moments because that’s what the new plan is” to get the fans excited.

Vince McMahon always reportedly "wanted Wyatt not to be a psychopath, but someone with multiple personalities.” He is being established as a multi-persona avatar where you don’t know which side of the personality will answer any given call in the future feuds. More updates regarding the upcoming match should be available when Wyatt addresses Strowman in an already advertised segment on this week's SmackDown.