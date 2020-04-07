Update on next WWE PPV event Money in the Bank 2020

The company have scheduled the gimmick-based event for May and opted not to cancel it amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, there’s still very much uncertainty whether the show will take place or not.

According to recent reports of WrestleVotes, Money In The Bank 2020 is impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and it might no longer take place in the original location. As per the source, the post-WrestleMania PPV event on WWE Network has been withdrawn from Baltimore.

“Source states the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/10 in Baltimore will not happen as planned. TBD, as is everything else right now, as to when / where this PPV will take place.”

Earlier WWE schedule suggested that the 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place in Baltimore, Maryland. The Royal Farms Arena confirmed one of the most exciting events will be held at the venue on May 10th. This would have been the first WWE Network special in this arena since Extreme Rules 2017.

Ticket bookings for the show have also started from March 13, but the Coronavirus pandemic is going to stop the show from happening at original venue now.

If Money in the Bank gets canceled in Baltimore, WWE could still host the show in some way be it getting taped from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in due course. In that case, WWE has to get permission from the Govt. to tape shows as there are COVID-related restrictions in the state of Florida where the PC is situated.

Florida Governor Ron DeSanti announced a “stay-at-home” mandate for the entire state, from March 25th onwards. People in the state can’t go out except for essential business works or grocery store or pharmacy works.

As a result, WWE had to stop taping Raw, Smackdown or NXT taping for sometimes. They hoped to start filming from April 10th onwards so that the next episode of Smackdown could air, live.

But the Coronavirus outbreak has been rapid around the United States in recent weeks and the stay-at-home order may not be lifted, anytime soon. Hence, WWE may face problems to continue taping shows in the near future. We expect an official update from Vince McMahon and co. regarding this, shortly.