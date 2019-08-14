Update on potential heat between Sasha Banks & Becky Lynch on WWE Raw

The bad blood between these two women has already been quite high through social media altercations. Now WWE would use the heat through a storyline to produce a rivalry that has big potential. Plus, Sasha Banks may have hurt the champion, legit on Raw that could add more fuel to the angle that has just started following Summerslam pay-per-view.

As seen on Raw, Sasha Banks gained upper-hand by cracking the steel chair on Becky Lynch's back. While doing so, one of those chair shots went wrong as it almost affected the victim's head. The normal video angle failed to capture the botched shot in an accurate way. But you may take a look at the below given Twitter status posted by a fan which indicates Sasha did something that is not allowed in WWE.

Sasha beating Becky with a chair content pic.twitter.com/aI0aOUblcr — juSSlam 🇨🇦 (@jussiejussie) August 13, 2019

As of now, it's still not clear whether Becky Lynch was hurt from that stiff shot on the back of her head. But she did comment on what Michael Cole mentioned as a 'relentless attack' and claimed that payback is coming. This is a sure-shot hint that the two former 'four-horsewomen' faction members will engage in a feud over the championship.

Finally free, the butterfly sheds light on situations That the caterpillar never considered, ending the internal struggle pic.twitter.com/gDc4UKGC34 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks commented on Twitter on this return and expressed pleasure about beating down Becky Lynch. The most-talked woman on the current roster previously took shots on the Legit Boss for her absence from the company since April in an interview with Sky Sports,

“If Sasha Banks could hack it and she didn’t just get her jacket – she’s off crying like Ronda Rousey – then I would love to face her. But, unfortunately, she couldn’t take losing. She lost the Tag Team Championship and she was gone.”

So Sasha Banks took the opportunity to fire back just after entering the scene. But The Man is someone who can go to any extent to seek redemption and hence we can expect a potential contender for 'rivalry of the year' is waiting for us.

Sasha Banks finding her way back on TV programming was indeed the biggest shocker of the Summerslam week on this week's Monday Night Raw. Ever since Wrestlemania 35 passed by, the cornerstone figure of the women's division went on a hiatus. Based on her popularity, speculation was all over the internet whether she decided to quit the WWE or not.

All of those rumours were put to rest as the former Raw women's champion returned earning huge cheers from the Toronto crowd. WWE creative team perfectly used the moment to bring back the heel Sasha Banks gimmick that received 'this is awesome' chants. It was a true villainous act where she interrupted the tribute to late great WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart and stole the spotlight. For now, it will be a resurrection period for the 4-time former champ who was mostly used as a jobber ever since entering the main roster.