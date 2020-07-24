Update on Rey Mysterio's WWE career after losing an eye

At WWE's The Horror Show At Extreme Rules, he lost his eye in an 'Eye For An Eye’ match against Seth Rollins that made a way for WWE not to get him on TV for sometime. But he could be back sooner rather than later.

Mike Johnson informed on PW Insider Elite audio that Rey Mysterio met with WWE officials this week, in Stamford Connecticut to discuss a new deal. However, it’s still not known if they were able to strike a deal after months of hesitation in the meeting that happened after Extreme Rules.

It was also noted by the source that the Master of 619 was present at the RAW tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando. But he couldn't be used for this week’s show as he’s suffering from the kayfabe eye injury. The commentators mentioned the injury and gave a good sign of his health as he escaped with nerves unharmed.

It seems that note was pretty positive which could help the former world champion to be back on Raw for the next set of tapings at the PC. Losing an eye was just a way to write him out of television for a longer period, if needed. WWE will probably keep him off TV until he put down his sign on the new paper contract, or else he would permanently be gone.

However, chances are pretty low that he would walk away from the WWE. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Mysterio and WWE still haven’t agreed for the deal. However, it’s likely that he’ll eventually sign the contract as he wants to watch son Dominik grow in the company. As a father, he thinks WWE is the best place for the young Mysterio where the legacy would live on.

The source added that Vince McMahon has a ton of faith with one of his old pals which allowed him to build up a PPV match via a verbal deal. Mysterio could have showed up on AEW's Dynamite, or at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary event and there wouldn't be any legal recourse. But he didn't do it, making The Boss believe that he is staying after all.

As of now, WWE has an update posted on the official website which says that the high-flyer was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation. Thankfully, the damage caused by Seth Rollins didn't reportedly reverse his optic nerve. So he has a higher chance of retaining eyesight. They didn't provide any specific timeline about the comeback.