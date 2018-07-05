Update on Roman Reigns Vs Bobby Lashley showdown at Extreme Rules

The winner will receive the opportunity to fight for the Universal Championship once Brock Lesnar returns. But the reigning Universal Champion has some sorts of contract negotiations over this match.

Apparently, he was not ready to give away an opportunity to multiple superstars from the WWE Raw roster. So a single's contest would have been better for the contender's spot.

So the two front-runners in the race to become the challenger have finally received a chance. Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns will face each other at the most extreme night of the WWE. However, the general manager of the show has still not sanctioned this match for the contender's spot.

This development will happen in due course as WWE is taking the easiest route to determine the next challenge for Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns was tired of Bobby Lashley's comments. Things went too far when Lashley left him high and dry during a tag team match on this week's WWE Raw.

Thereafter, the inevitable match was confirmed by Raw GM and on WWE.com,

“For the first time ever, Roman Reigns will go one-on-one against Bobby Lashley in a showdown between two absolute forces of nature. Will Reigns once again prove himself to be The Guy? Or will Lashley claim his biggest victory since making his earth-shattering return to WWE?”

Meanwhile, cagesideseats.com has come up with an indirect spoiler on this match. The source stated that Lashley is the next-in-line to face the beast incarnate. The WWE Universe wanted to see this battle between the two behemoths for a long time. It looks like they are getting to host this match at Summerslam.

Rumours suggested that Roman Reigns will get another shot to Universal Championship in August. But this repetitive match can create a certain backlash amongst fans. So it's better to set up a match which is on hold for a long time. It will be a treat for the fans when these two monsters go into a fight for the prime championship.