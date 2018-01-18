Update on Ronda Rousey's appearance in WWE Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, January 18: Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey was slated to make her WWE debut very soon and Pro-Wrestling Sheet provide us an important update about it. Read on to know more.

With the Royal Rumble set to make history with the first ever women’s edition of the match this year, multiple female superstars are required to fill in the spots after which they can earn an opportunity to challenge a women’s champion at Wrestlemania 34 with a win.

And with numbers in mind, WWE is likely to bring multiple big names into the match to kick off the history making event as a huge hit. Hence, former stars and other promotion athletes have all been approched to join the rumble on January 28.

Ronda Rousey is not the only rumoured to appear in the match but also the favorite to win the 30-woman battle royal. Speculations hinted that she will be the 30th entrant and then go on to win the match to headline Wrestlemania 34, with Asuka being her most likely opponent.

There’s no doubt that the audience will be thrilled to see these two women collide inside the squared circle. They are huge names of their respective sport. However, in the current context Ronda Rousey is unlikely to appear at Royal Rumble.

According to reports from Pro-wrestling Sheet, the former UFC bantamweight champion will be busy with other commitments which will keep her away from the WWE ring.

She is currently paired with Mark Wahlberg in a film named Mile 22 and the film schedule and the Royal Rumble PPV are at the same time. So, it is almost evident that we would not see her in the historic match.

As she will be busy shooting for the movie in Bogota, Colombia during that time.This is definitely a sad news for the Ronda Rousey fans who wanted to see her wrestle in the WWE ever since her last appearance of a MMA fight in UFC 207.

However, the Rousey’s camp are still hopeful that someday a deal will be struck with the WWE. The talks between the two parties are on and heading into a positive outcome.