Update on Sasha Banks future in WWE

The four-time Raw women's champion did not back down while burying down Vince McMahon on the spot when The Boss was present in the scene. Brad Sheperd added that Sasha Banks and Bayley were involved in a verbal spat with the officials and laid down on the floor. Dana Brooke went on to stop them but suffered a backhand from Sasha that handed a busted lip.

Thereafter, Sasha Banks went on a vacation with her husband, Sarath Ton and that was not authorized by WWE. She did not show up on Raw for two consecutive episodes going against the rules of the company. Additionally, she might have already requested her release as well as Sarath who is also a WWE employee, to which the company is yet to respond.

As of this past Monday Night, Sasha Banks denied to show up on any WWE shows unless her needs are met. You can take a look at what her demands are, (via wwfoldschool.com)

"Slice Wrestling is reporting that Sasha Banks has made some demands if WWE wants her to return. Sasha wants to be booked better and she either wants to become Women’s Tag Team Champion once again or enter Women’s main event feud that will see her getting Women’s Title matches."

When it comes to creative prospectives, WWE does not even bother what the top-most superstars wish. So it's hard for the former champion to convince the head honchos to meet her demands. So a storyline to remove her from the roster might have already begun.

As seen on this week's Superstar Shakeup episode of Raw, Bayley was not able to contact her buddy via phone and the IIconics mocked her for the absence. Even the Raw commentary team openly talked about Sasha quitting the game and going home. It suggested only one thing and that is WWE has started the angle to remove one of the most popular superstars from the current context.

However, ringsidenews.com brought a contradictory update on this situation saying that promotion is still hopeful to get back Sasha Banks within the timeframe of Money in the Bank pay-per-view set for May 19th. The Legit Boss is one of the biggest merchandise sellers of the roster which the WWE officials will not want to lose. So they are still keeping the doors open for her to make a comeback.