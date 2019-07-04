Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE contract and return to Raw

Except for posting cryptic tweets on her social media accounts, Sasha Banks never addressed the rumours about her WWE career. While most of the WWE Universe believed she is leaving, recent reports claimed that the company is still trying to make way for one of the most popular superstars from the women’s roster as they have now presented a lucrative deal in front of her.

Brad Shepard was the one to report that WWE offered a major contract to Sasha Banks this past weekend,

“According to a source in WWE, the company offered Sasha Banks a multi-year, seven-figure deal this weekend. And just to clarify, that isn’t seven-figures per year. It’s a seven-figure deal in total.”

At first, the 'seven-figure’ deal raised eyebrows as only a few prime names like Roman Reigns, AJ Styles or Brock Lesnar in WWE would get an amount as big as that. Later, the source clarified that the whole figure will be given to her during the next five years or so that is over the timespan the WWE contract will remain intact. (Only if Sasha Banks wishes to make the comeback)

“They took and skinned my name

Try to raise the feeling

I saw right through, tried to love them

They threw it in your face, tell you what you're feeling

How could they know?

It's what they read

So when you see her cry, always nothing new

It's how we could all by ourselves.” — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 26, 2019

In an update to this, Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda.com reported that there may have never been a dispute in terms of a contract between Sasha Banks and WWE. The company is said to be in 'continual contact’ with her hinting her TV return is only about a matter of time. As for the current hiatus, the Legit Boss has asked for this following Wrestlemania as she wanted to stay away from the grueling traveling schedule for sometime,

“A few people asked for time off after WrestleMania. Sasha Banks has worked extremely long and extremely hard. She’s earned it. They’ve gone with Bayley and she’s doing well. When Sasha comes back she’ll slot right back in.”

The whole culture is telling you to hurry, while the art tells you to take your time. Always listen to the art. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 2, 2019

It has to be noted that the four-time Raw Women’s Champion is not the only one to ask leave following Wrestlemania. We have not spotted Rusev and Lana on Smackdown TV as they’ve asked some time-off, as well. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is also not furious of her cryptic posts as he likes this way of trolling people on the internet. As long as the matter is not dragged along, he takes these posts in a funny way. With that being said, fans can be assured that a surprise return of Sasha Banks is evident to happen at one point in due course as Summerslam 2019 is around the corner.