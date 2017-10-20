Update on The Rock’s cousin Nia Jax possible walk out of WWE

Bengaluru, October 20: As per earlier reports, Neville walked out of WWE Raw on the October 9th episode. It caused multiple changes on the show script. He was not happy with given script where Enzo would defeat him again. The King of Cruiserweights rather chose to walk away.

Apparently, this was not the only walk-out of the show. If the recent reports have any substance then Nia Jax also might have left the company during the Raw episode hosted by Indianapolis. This forced another change to the script on that night.

Initially, we were supposed to witness a triple threat match involving Emma, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax to determine the challenger for Asuka at TLC. Later, it changed to a fatal-5-way match excluding the massive force in the women’s division, Nia.

The supposed reason behind this was to protect her from suffering a loss during the match. But, even on this week’s WWE Raw from Portland, we could not spot her on the show. This led to some speculation over Nia’s status on the show.

Believe it or not, I'm hearing yet another superstar was upset backstage at RAW and possibly walked out. Not kidding. Looking into it now. — Pro Wrestling Votes (@WrestleVotes) October 12, 2017

A Twitter user, Pro-wrestling Votes was the first one to hint that Nia Jax probably left the flagship show where The Shield reunited. She is believed to be unhappy with her position in the company and hence chose to walk away.

Following up on this: superstar in question was Nia Jax. Interesting she didn't appear last night either. Hmmm. https://t.co/EeEtNe55LW — Pro Wrestling Votes (@WrestleVotes) October 17, 2017

To be clear: never said Nia walked. I was following up on a rumor I heard. It's very possible she did, but I can't confirm just yet. — Pro Wrestling Votes (@WrestleVotes) October 17, 2017

However, the chance of this possibility is really low considering Vince McMahon himself is quite clever when it comes to this behemoth persona. She is a cousin of Roman Reigns and The Rock, she also belongs to the renowned Samoan Family.

So, the Pro-wrestling Sheet reports that there’s no way that she has left the company. Rather, she demanded time off from the WWE schedule and has been granted. This might be the reason why Nia has been absent from WWE programming for the past couple of weeks.

Also, Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer has stated that Alexa Bliss Vs Nia Jax is a big upcoming program over the WWE Championship on Raw. So, Nia will be given title opportunities or even the title, itself in the near future. So, there’s no way that the Total Divas star is in the dog-house of the WWE.