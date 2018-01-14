Update on The Undertaker’s appearance at WWE Raw 25

Bengaluru, January 14: The legendary Undertaker is set to return to WWE during the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw and may resume his wrestling career, according to reports from Wrestling News Source.

The speculations around what’s next in-store for The Undertaker grow everyday as his return date inches closer. WWE had earlier confirmed that he will return during the Raw which will be hosted on January 22nd, just six nights before the 31st edition of the Royal Rumble PPV.

While, recently there have been different updates with regard to the Deadman's return to WWE.

According to Wrestling News Source, the legendary superstar will not just return 'to wave and say hello' to the WWE Universe. Rather, the WWE creative have planned a storyline angle for him which will lead to his match at Wrestlemania 34.

The source, however, did not confirm which superstar would be the Undertaker's opponent at the biggest stage of sports entertainment, come March.

Most recently, a dream match between John Cena and The Undertaker has been doing rounds on the internet which suggests the battle may finally happen this year. A fan-made poster has gone viral on social media that further indicates that these two behemoth names will meet in New Orleans, Louisiana.



WWE is adding a lot of hype to the 25th anniversary of the flagship program by including the most popular pro-wrestling persona of this century and it is certain that something big will be in-store at the event.

If we conider the names involved on the show, we can certainly expect the Undertaker to wrestle, once again. Backstage officials also expect him to compete in one match before his swan song.

While, additional reports from GiveMeSport.com state that The Undertaker is still under contract with the WWE which forces him to compete in one-off matches which also allows the superstar to earn good amount of money, as well,

“The fact that he is taking bookings through the WWE brings us to our next point - 'Taker is still under contract with the company for another four years. one-half of the Brothers of Destruction has four years to go on his $1.75 Million, part-time deal with the company.

While he could run that down doing sporadic appearances (like SD Live ahead of Survivor Series last year) and gigs like his pending date at Comic-Con, the fact that his retirement has not been announced is significant.”

The countdown has begun...



We are just 25 DAYS AWAY from #RAW25! pic.twitter.com/s6Vci0IUCv — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2017

The Deadman was seen during last year's Survivor Series PPV at backstage where he also looked to be moving well after the hip surgery he underwent in April. His positive outlook were enough to hint of a match at Wrestlemania which is very likely to be confirmed during his appearance on WWE Raw 25.