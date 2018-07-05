Update on Undertaker and John Cena’s appearance at Summerslam 2018

It is quite certain that WWE will present the show in a grander way, considering it is the second largest event of the year.

The company pulls out all the stops to establish the show as a grand spectacle. Legendary wrestlers reappear to perform at four PPV events and Summerslam is definitely one of them. The hype around this event will begin once Extreme Rules get over.

Recent reports are available on the status of two marquee names for Summerslam. We previously gave updates on The Undertaker giving more appearances, this year, than his usual schedule. Cagesideseats.com has supported this. It has claimed that there are more chances of seeing the legendary wrestler making an appearance in the August show.

It will be after three years when the Deadman will grace us with his presence at the biggest party of summer. Earlier, he appeared at Wrestlemania 34 and Greatest Royal Rumble. He will also appear at the Madison Square Garden live event on July 7th.

There's a bad news too for the fans as John Cena might not appear at Summerslam. The franchise player has already toned down his WWE schedule.

It looks like that he will skip this grand show as well, as per the source. Here's the update courtesy stillrealtous.com,

"Over the last few years John Cena has been taking more and more time away from WWE, and according to CageSideSeats it’s considered more likely that The Undertaker will wrestle at SummerSlam this year than John Cena."

No matter what, John Cena is always considered to be a huge boost to TV ratings. Currently, WWE Raw is dealing with a lot of problems due to his absence. This situation is not going to end any time soon.

There was a rumour that The Undertaker might face Cena in a rematch from Wrestlemania. If this report is true, then this fight is not supposed to happen in the near future. It will be interesting to see who will be Undertaker's opponent in the absence of Cena.