Update on when AJ Styles and Roman Reigns will return to WWE

Since that night we haven't seen Styles on WWE programme. The finish of the Boneyard Match saw Undertaker burying AJ in the grave which Wikipedia thought of being true as they declared the latter one, dead.

He is all good after getting over with that benchmark performance at WrestleMania. Currently, he is waiting patiently to return to Raw when the creative team gives him the needed green signal.

According to the latest reports from Wrestling Observer, AJ Styles will be out of action for "some time" following his epic Boneyard Match with the Deadman. This hiatus serves WWE TV's kayfabe purpose for good whereas it also provides much-needed recess time for one of the true workhorses present on the roster.

However, it won't extend for a longer timespan. Reports indicated The Phenomenal One is a marquee player from WWE's red-brand and the creative team doesn't wish to keep him away for too long, given he's one of the top heels present on the show. Chances are pretty high that AJ Styles will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship soon after returning to the scene.

AJ recently received bad news as WWE released a ton of talents due to their budget cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic and his OC buddies (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) were amongst them. He was said to be in a devastating condition while issuing the following comments,

“That one hurt really bad. The only way I can explain it is that these guys are my family and I couldn’t take care of my little brothers. I didn’t manage to do that and I feel responsible for them being released. It’s devastating.”

The other top star away from WWE programming is none other than Roman Reigns who denied to face Bill Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. He backed out due to concerns of the Coronavirus pandemic which could've had a deadly effect on him if tested positive. Reigns' earlier battle with Leukemia leaves him in an immunocompromised state.

Under these circumstances, The Observer noted that there is no timetable available for The Big Dog's return. We can only assume him to come back when this deadly virus' spread slows down. WWE may not force him to return to TV as it was his personal decision to leave in this tough time. He comes back whenever he feels like doing so, in a safer condition.