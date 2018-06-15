Update on WWE's backstage plan with MITB ladder match

Both WWE Raw and Smackdown superstars will perform in this year's MITB ladder match. The lineup has shaped up to be pretty huge with the prime names from the roster being involved. The men's division lineup features Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. Samoa Joe vs. A member of The New Day TBA.

While, There will be a second MITB ladder match as the tradition to host a women's division match has also been kept intact from last year. This year the lineup for them features Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Sasha Banks.

WWE creative team has started plans for this particular ladder match. As per a report from stillrealtous.com, they will not declare who will compete from the New Day until the PPV event arrives. This is a good thing for them as fans will get themselves invested in this contest.

New Day is the most popular faction of Smackdown Live. Hence, people are always interested in them. However, it is very likely that Big E will be the one who represents them.

A reliable source WrestleVotes came up with a report which reveals the winners of the contest. They did not spill the actual names who would win them, but they managed to indicate which roster's member will grab the men and women's division MITB briefcases. These are their suggestion,

"Texting With A Source regarding MITB winners. Said plans aren’t locked in, but at last check, the source said it’s looking like the men’s winner is coming from Smackdown, women’s winner is from RAW. Don’t take as fact, as plans always change but that’s the feeling as of now."

As you know from earlier events, the plan can definitely change any time. For now, The Miz and Samoa Joe are the favorites for the men's division match. While, Alexa Bliss is expected to keep herself in the title scenario by grabbing the MITB briefcase and Natalya is the second choice from WWE Raw to win the contest.