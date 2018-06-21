Update on WWE hosting Super-Show-Down at MCG in Australia

This will be the second international event from the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world within a span of just six months of time. The Greatest Royal Rumble at Saudi Arabia was the talk in the sports world back in April. Now, this upcoming show in Australia is believed to be even bigger.

A report from Bodyslam.net has already suggested that Super-Show-Down will be an absolute 'beast' in the history of sports entertainment. WWE has recently expanded their approach in the international market with these kinds of huge WWE Network installments. Apparently, we will get more of these in the future.

The fact that WWE iwill go mainstream these days will help to host these shows on other sports grounds. An outdoor arena like MCG will benefit a lot to the company. This ground is 100K-seater arena which means that we might witness an all-time audience history during that night.

The highest attendance record in a sports entertainment event still belongs to Wrestlemania 32. WWE touched the magic figure of 100K on April 3rd, 2016. If the MCG ground gets sold out, then it will set a new record. Preparations are in progress to achieve the new accolade from this show which will be broadcasted live on a pay-per-view basis and WWE Network.

Back in 2002, WWE hosted the Global Warning event in Australia. The Dockland Stadium set an attendance record of 56,734 people who watched the show. Stone Cold, The Rock, Brock Lesnar were the headliners then and the lineup will be even more gigantic this year.

Wrestlemania 28 main event will be re-created by Undertaker and Triple H at the WWE Super-Show-Down. Vince McMahon has called this one to be the Final Match between the pair. Other star powers from Raw and Smackdown Live will attend the show too with a returning Shawn Michaels.

Currently, WWE has advertised these following names on their website for the October extravaganza,

John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Shane McMahon, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Nia Jax, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Show, Bray Wyatt, Australian tag team Billie Kay & Peyton Royce of The IIconics, and many more.