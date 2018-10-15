Update on Smackdown 1000 card, WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance cancelled?

Rumors that Edge might not appear on the show has been doing the rounds lately. WWE.com started to hype Smackdown 1000 by advertising Edge’s presence on Tuesday Night. He was supposed to bring a special edition of the Cutting Edge talk-show.

As we all know, he can’t engage in any sort of wrestling activities due to his neck injury, so he was expected to host his Cutting Edge show. But now it seems the Cutting Edge show has been removed from October 16 listing.

WWE is no longer highlighting the Cutting Edge show in their preview section for Smackdown 1000. Rather, they are emphasizing the below three segments only,

• Rey Mysterio to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match at SmackDown 1000

• The Undertaker comes to SmackDown 1000

• Evolution reunites: Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton & Ric Flair to appear at SmackDown 1000

With #SD1000 fast approaching, who would you pick as your favourite Superstar of ALL TIME from the blue brand? pic.twitter.com/uQ1YmEA1Wh — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 7, 2018

It would be very unfortunate to not see Edge during this monumental edition of Smackdown. But WWE might have added two more veteran names as a replacement for him. As per the reports of PWInsider.com, Booker T and Big Show are set to make their presence felt on the show.

Stillrealtous.com gave an update on the Rock’s presence too. The Great One is currently filming a movie in London. So if he makes an appearance it will be via a video segment. Meanwhile, updates on The Undertaker’s return to the blue brand are available, he is set to confront Triple H to continue the ongoing storyline between Brothers of Destruction and DX.

We need to remind you that the Evolution will be in the corner of Triple H. Plus, reports do suggest that Batista might stay on Smackdown in the near future. So it will be interesting to see how things play out on Tuesday night. The segment featuring The Undertaker and Triple H should be the final segment to close Smackdown 1000 with a bang.