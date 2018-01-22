Update on WWE Smackdown Live hosting 1000th episode

Bengaluru, January 22: This year will mark two historic moments in WWE's TV programs as both Raw and Smackdown Live will be celebrating milestone episodes in 2018 on Monday and Tuesday Nights, consecutively on the USA Network.

It was earlier confirmed that WWE Raw will host its monumental 25th anniversary of the program, tonight. It is the longest running episodic television show in history whereas Smackdown Live is the second longest show. Starting its journey in the year 2001, the blue brand, too, is heading towards another great achievement, later this year.

The fall of 2018 will mark the 1000th episode of Smackdown Live. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave an update on the historic edition of the show stating that with the current schedule, it is likely that the episode will be hosted in the month of October.

Check out the quotes from the source,

“Based on the schedule, it looks like the 1,000th episode of Smackdown would be on October 16, 2018. So they are likely to make that one a major show.”

We have seen in the past how grand the celebration was during the 1000th episode of Monday Night Raw back in 2012. WWE is expected to celebrate the milestone of the second flagship show in a big way. Further details of the night will be provided in due course.

The source also hinted that there will be a Raw-exclusive PPV event just five days after this grand show of Smackdown Live. It will the annual TLC event. Hence, the superstars from Raw are also expected to grace the night making it a super-show,

“What’s notable is that’s five days before a Raw PPV and if they are doing a show that’s expected to be big ratings, it would also be smart to promote the Raw feuds on it. So they’ll have both the Raw 25th anniversary and the Smackdown milestone show”

Needless to mention that we will definitely see some legendary names to appear on the blue brand on Smackdown 1000th episode. Names like Undertaker, Chris Jericho, Batista, Rey Mysterio, Edge helped this brand grow. Some of them will definitely return to make it a blockbuster night and we expect to hear more on this, officially, in the future.