Update on WWE star Sasha Banks turning heel in future

Bengaluru, November 12: When it comes to the Raw Women’s Division, Sasha Banks is the most popular superstar on the roster. However, WWE has never done justice to the potential that this young lady has.

She has proved her ability inside the ring while being on NXT. While she left the developmental territory, she had this incredible Iron-Woman match against Bayley.

But, on the main roster, she was always used in a jobber’s role from the very beginning. At first, she was used to big up Charlotte Flair who became one of the most dominant female champions of all time.

Now, Sasha has done the same to the Raw Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss who has already become a four-time champion since her debut in the main roster. The Boss herself is a 4-time champion but she had a curse with the title which states Sasha can never defend her title, successfully.

The creative team has always snatched the title away from her just after winning it. The latest example was winning the title at Summerslam just to surrender it to Bliss again after eight days. This frustrates the fans of Sasha as well as the superstar herself.

Now, this might be portrayed via a storyline perspective as well at some point. By virtue of this, Sasha can definitely become a heel superstar. While on NXT, she had portrayed a villainous role for long time and is expected to do justice to it, again.

The same was hinted by Pro-wrestling Votes on Twitter.

Any plans on a Sasha heel turn? — Jay87 (@jaleesafaith7) October 18, 2017

Eventually yes. They know it. She knows it. https://t.co/Hh8EjTKz8a — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 18, 2017

This is a much-needed character refreshment for the most athletic in-ring female performer on Raw. It will also allow the creative team to finally pull the trigger on the reserved Bayley Vs Sasha feud on the main roster.

Previously, Sasha Banks expressed her frustration at the creative planners on Raw while being on the Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast. She was quite upset about her title loss only 8 days after Summerslam. These were her comments,

"I think that's with all of our Superstars. None of them know what's going on. When you see Monday Night RAW, we're all surprised.

"Sometimes we're even confused where we're going. And sometimes, maybe they don't even follow through with a storyline, which kind of sucks sometimes."