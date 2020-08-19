Update on WWE wanting to sign veteran UFC Fighter Daniel Cormier

The 41-year-old MMA Fighter announced his retirement on this past Saturday night after losing to UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 in the final fight of their trilogy. Cormier had already noted before the fight that he planned to retire from the Octagon once this fight with Miocic gets over.

Now that DC is retired from MMA action, Dave Meltzer reported on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast that WWE is still looking forward to signing him. Rumours of the biggest pro-wrestling company in the world having an interest in him started in 2019. Thereafter, he's even confirmed of having talks with them.

WWE doesn't want him to be with them in physical capacity but rather he could be part of the announce team. FOX officials have also shown interest in bringing Cormier to the SmackDown announce team which is currently run by Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

It was noted by Meltzer that while WWE and FOX want Daniel Cormier, UFC doesn't want to get rid of him, either. He's done some UFC commentary work in the past and might do it again. The former UFC Heavyweight Champ has also reportedly been offered another TV deal that is said to be 'pretty big'. However, there's no confirmation available on who that might be with.

Cormier made good money during his stay with UFC while he also provided wrestling coaching in high school out of his passion. At this point, he’s expecting to spend a lavish life, post-retirement. He is likely to decide on his next career move once the bruises from his last fight get healed.

Daniel Cormier, a self-proclaimed and noted WWE fan, confirmed to BT Sport in December 2019 that he was in talks with WWE, and was also offered a role on the WWE Backstage show on FS1 that was nixed a few months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic related changes on FOX programming. Cormier also revealed that he was expected to appear at the press conference for Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel, last year. But neither of those attempts were successful.

"I almost came to the press conference for Brock [Lesnar] vs. Cain [Velasquez] to play the role of a fight builder. Unfortunately, my schedule didn't work," said Cormier.

"I got an offer to work that new show, WWE Backstage on [FS1]. Obviously, it didn't work with the new relationship with [UFC and] ESPN. But we are constantly trying to get me involved in the product. As a big-time fan of the WWE, nothing makes me happier. I've got some great opportunities, man. I'm lucky. I've got some things outside of the octagon that's gonna carry me for a long time."