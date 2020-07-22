Update: Wrestlemania 37 to be relocated to Tampa from Los Angeles

Coronavirus outbreak left them with no choice but to shift 'the show of shows' to the Performance Center in Orlando with zero audience. However, It seems WWE wants to make up for that by moving next edition of WrestleMania to Tampa.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California in 2021, but the novel coronavirus is still rising by the day in the United States as well as the world.

The issue terrified people as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stated the following in a briefing: “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year.” (as noted by LA Times)

Going by the government notification as well as their sources, ringsidenews.com provided an update stating that March 28th, 2021 event isn’t going to happen at Inglewood, California. WrestleMania 37 will rather be relocated to Tampa instead. It has a lot to do with WWE's warm relationship with the Florida government.

"A source in the company told us that WrestleMania 37 is going to make up for the lost WrestleMania 36 event. Additionally, it was told to us that WWE “promised” next year’s WrestleMania event to Tampa 'to keep DeSantis in the fold.'"

Ron DeSantis, the current Governor of Florida previously declared WWE as an "essential business" very soon after Linda McMahon (WWE owner Vince McMahon’s wife who works under President Donald Trump's ministry) promised $18.5 million to Florida through a 'presidential Super PAC that she operates.'

On a contradictory note, it was also noted that WWE is still hoping to conduct WrestleMania 37 at Los Angeles as they have officially made an announcement and they could perhaps have to answer to sponsor and investors.

WrestleVotes reported that WWE is 'still hoping' to hold the show in Los Angeles next year and would like to have a clear picture from the concerned state authority on large gatherings by the end of this year.

“WrestleMania 37 / Los Angeles update: WWE is still very much planning to run the event as scheduled. However, they don’t want this determination looming. Heard internally WWE would like a decision by mid-December from the state of CA on large scale gatherings. Probably not good.”

Los Angeles could also be in the running for the show in 2022 if not in 2021, but that's not confirmed at this uncertain time.