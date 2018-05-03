Update for WWE Network subscribers for the month of May

From this month onwards, PPVs will be huge as WWE Network special events are set to be dual branded for the first time since November 2013. Earlier, when the brand split happened, the tradition of hosting brand-specific shows was launched and it is set to get extinct from this Sunday onwards.

Both Raw and Smackdown superstars will be seen performing starting from Backlash on May 6th. Before this, only the big-four PPV events (Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble) used to take place comprising both the brands. Now, more details of Backlash was revealed by wrestlingINC.com.

As per the announcement, the PPV will kick off on WWE Network from 8 PM ET and It be a 3 hours show. The previous thought was that due to the event being dual-branded, it will at least go on for four hours but that doesn't look like the case after recent reports.

Furthermore, a kick-off show has been confirmed for the show starting at 7 PM ET. Another match is expected to take place on the pre-show which is yet to be announced and we hope some kind of random matches or a content from the Cruiserweight division will be added to this slot.

Also, a post-PPV show has been confirmed once Backlash is over. Previously, Raw Talk or Talking Smack was the brand exclusive shows for smaller PPVs. It will be interesting to see if a new talk show gets introduced to the WWE Universe starting from this Sunday's PPV.

WWE Network also offers a special original series on the day of Backlash. WWE Camp is set to return with a brand new episode named 'A Tale of Two Cenas'. This is one of the most favorite animated series featuring WWE Superstars which is set to make its way back to the Network.

Also, some of the episodes of WWE Heat show is also believed to make a return from next week onwards, as per reports from wrestleview.com. Previously, this event was a regular show on Sundays until 2008, featuring some veteran names in wrestling industry. Overall, WWE Network continues to give the fans their money back, all the time.