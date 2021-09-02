Updated AEW All Out PPV match card following Dynamite

It was originally scheduled for this Sunday’s pay-per-view, but will now take place to a future episode of AEW Rampage.

The Women’s Casino Battle Royale match which was set for the Buy In pre-show slot has now been inserted into the main PPV card. As for PAC vs. El Idolo, it was noted that some sort of travel issues caused the removal of the match.

“Thank you to you fans supporting #AEWDynamite LIVE next on TNT!” Tony writes. “The Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which was booked on the Buy In, will now be featured on the ALL OUT ppv card. Due to travel issues, the @BASTARDPAC vs. @AndradeElIdolo bout is postponed until a future #AEWRampage”

AEW President also announced that Abadon, KiLynn King, and “Legit” Layla Hirsch have been added to the Women’s Casino Battle Royale match where other participants include Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Hikaru Shida alongside several others.

Since the battle royal was moved to the main card, this left a spot on the pre-show which has now been filled up with a big tag team match: Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party. The two teams featured in a brawl on this week’s Dynamite after Cassidy’s win over Evans.

AEW All Out pay-per-view is set to emanate from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on September 5. Check out the updated card:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage Match): The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros

AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

MJF vs. Chris Jericho (If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again)

Women’s Casino Battle Royale: Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, KiLynn King, Layla Hirsch, TBA (Winner receives shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship)

The Buy In: Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, TH2 and Private Party

AEW also announced CM Punk will be in attendance at this Friday’s Rampage at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois before facing Darby Allin at All Out, this Sunday. Malakai Black will continue his beef against The Nightmare Family when he faces Lee Johnson on Friday.

Here’s the card for the September 3 episode of AEW Rampage:

* CM Punk appears

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson

* AEW TNT Champion Miro to speak

* Kris Statlander vs. Rebel and Jamie Hayter

.@JonMoxley returns home to Cincinnati, Ohio NEXT WEDNESDAY (9/8) on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT. Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq. pic.twitter.com/ymCD6R6sp8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

Also, next Wednesday’s Dynamite heads to Cincinnati, Ohio where Jon Moxley (former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose) is announced to have his homecoming.