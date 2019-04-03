Updated full Wrestlemania 35 match card after WWE Smackdown

Smackdown tag team champions competed in an eight-man tag team match, last night and teamed up with Ricochet & Aleister Black. The Bar and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev were their opponents and they came up short after the champs hit a double superkick on Rusev. But there was a twist in the tale following the match as Alexa Bliss appeared on the scene.

The official host of Wrestlemania 35 gave us a breaking news as she announced another match for the show. She confirmed The Usos will defend their belts against Ricochet-Aleister Black, The Bar and Shinsuke Nakamura-Rusev in a fatal-4-way affair. It is worth noting that the veteran Usos will be competing at Wrestlemania main card for the very first time as 'the champions'.

Earlier, the speculation was that WWE would pit The Hardy Boyz against them to create a dream match at the showcase of immortals. But both the Hardyz ended up entering the sixth edition of Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Now that the Smackdown tag team titles are on the line, we can hope that the counterparts from the Raw division might also receive good news in due course. It is likely that one last match for the red-strapped tag titles could also be made official for the Wrestlemania pre-show.

Here is the updated full match card of Wrestlemania 35:

• Women’s Battle Royal

• Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

• Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Angle's farewell match)

• AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

• Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

• Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Falls count anywhere match)

• Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred)

• Buddy Murphy (C) vs. Tony Nese (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

• Samoa Joe (C) vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE United States Championship)

• The Usos vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev (Fatal 4-Way Match for Smackdown tag team championship match)

• Sasha Banks and Bayley (C) vs. The IIconics vs. Divas of Doom vs. Nia Jax and Tamina (Fatal 4-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships)

• Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship)

• Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship)

• Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship)

• Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat for the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship)