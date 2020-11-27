Updated list of the highest-paid WWE Superstars in 2020

But that hasn't decreased the revenue generation margin of the WWE as the company took a cost-cutting policy and trimmed down several talents, backstage officials, top corporate officers, and more. The highest-paid WWE Superstars have also not lost a penny from their bound contract with the company.

The list of top-paid superstars of the roster has been republished, recently by The Mirror which is doing rounds on the internet. It revealed names of 38 WWE wrestlers in 2020 who draw big paychecks. In a descending manner, check out the highest-paid WWE wrestlers' names,

Brock Lesnar: $12 million (Earned an extra $500,000 for every main event appearance)

John Cena: $8.5 million

Roman Reigns: $5 million

Randy Orton: $4.5 million

AJ Styles: $3.6 million

Seth Rollins: $3 million

The Undertaker: $2.5 million

The Miz: $2.5 million

Kevin Owens: $2 million

Dolph Ziggler: $1.5 million

Ronda Rousey: $1.5 million

Becky Lynch: $1 million

Sheamus: $1 million

Jeff Hardy: $1 million

Bray Wyatt: $1 million

Jinder Mahal: $900,000

Kane: $900,000

Big Show: $850,000

Samoa Joe: $800,000

Charlotte Flair: $550,000

Nikki Bella: $350,000

Alexa Bliss: $350,000

Mickie James: $300,000

Brie Bella: $300,000

Natalya: $300,000

Sasha Banks: $250,000

Asuka: $250,000

Dana Brooke: $200,000

Bayley: $200,000

Lana: $200,000

Naomi: $180,000

Carmella: $120,000

Nia Jax: $100,000

Sonya Deville: $100,000

Mandy Rose: $80,000

Ruby Riott: $80,000

Tamina: $80,000

Liv Morgan: $80,000

As seen in the list, there's been no change in the top 5 earners' spots. Sitting at the top is Brock Lesnar who's considered to be the biggest box office attraction of the company. It should be noted that he’s no more under contract with the company but the hope is still alive that Vince McMahon would re-sign him in time for WrestleMania 37.

While Reigns, Orton, and AJ Styles remain under the direct payroll of WWE as regular performers, John Cena is under an imagery rights deal where WWE can sell merchandise around him all the time. The Cenation Leader is the biggest merch-mover in WWE history that ensures he still draws a huge royalty check, annually.

From the Women’s Division, Ronda Rousey still tops the list as she is under active contract with the WWE until 2021 spring. Never before Vince McMahon has paid this much amount for a female wrestler even when she was just booked for a short stint. The WrestleMania main-eventer Becky Lynch got way less than her as the mainstream value came to play.

It was also noted by sources that these salary numbers are a few months old to be precise which is why Undertaker and Kane are on the list while top stars like Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman aren't. However, that won't change the rankings for the top full-time earners except for the fact that the numbers could be slightly different.