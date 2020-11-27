Updated list of the highest-paid WWE Superstars in 2020

Bengaluru, November 27: The coronavirus pandemic has affected the usual operations of the WWE since the beginning. The company has previously been reliant on live events and weekly TV shows for income purposes. Nowadays, only the second option is available since the absence of fans forced the fans to cancel all the house shows.
But that hasn't decreased the revenue generation margin of the WWE as the company took a cost-cutting policy and trimmed down several talents, backstage officials, top corporate officers, and more. The highest-paid WWE Superstars have also not lost a penny from their bound contract with the company.
The list of top-paid superstars of the roster has been republished, recently by The Mirror which is doing rounds on the internet. It revealed names of 38 WWE wrestlers in 2020 who draw big paychecks. In a descending manner, check out the highest-paid WWE wrestlers' names,
Brock Lesnar: $12 million (Earned an extra $500,000 for every main event appearance)
John Cena: $8.5 million
Roman Reigns: $5 million
Randy Orton: $4.5 million
AJ Styles: $3.6 million
Seth Rollins: $3 million
The Undertaker: $2.5 million
The Miz: $2.5 million
Kevin Owens: $2 million
Dolph Ziggler: $1.5 million
Ronda Rousey: $1.5 million
Becky Lynch: $1 million
Sheamus: $1 million
Jeff Hardy: $1 million
Bray Wyatt: $1 million
Jinder Mahal: $900,000
Kane: $900,000
Big Show: $850,000
Samoa Joe: $800,000
Charlotte Flair: $550,000
Nikki Bella: $350,000
Alexa Bliss: $350,000
Mickie James: $300,000
Brie Bella: $300,000
Natalya: $300,000
Sasha Banks: $250,000
Asuka: $250,000
Dana Brooke: $200,000
Bayley: $200,000
Lana: $200,000
Naomi: $180,000
Carmella: $120,000
Nia Jax: $100,000
Sonya Deville: $100,000
Mandy Rose: $80,000
Ruby Riott: $80,000
Tamina: $80,000
Liv Morgan: $80,000
As seen in the list, there's been no change in the top 5 earners' spots. Sitting at the top is Brock Lesnar who's considered to be the biggest box office attraction of the company. It should be noted that he’s no more under contract with the company but the hope is still alive that Vince McMahon would re-sign him in time for WrestleMania 37.
While Reigns, Orton, and AJ Styles remain under the direct payroll of WWE as regular performers, John Cena is under an imagery rights deal where WWE can sell merchandise around him all the time. The Cenation Leader is the biggest merch-mover in WWE history that ensures he still draws a huge royalty check, annually.
From the Women’s Division, Ronda Rousey still tops the list as she is under active contract with the WWE until 2021 spring. Never before Vince McMahon has paid this much amount for a female wrestler even when she was just booked for a short stint. The WrestleMania main-eventer Becky Lynch got way less than her as the mainstream value came to play.
It was also noted by sources that these salary numbers are a few months old to be precise which is why Undertaker and Kane are on the list while top stars like Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman aren't. However, that won't change the rankings for the top full-time earners except for the fact that the numbers could be slightly different.
