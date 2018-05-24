Updated list of superstars for 2018 WWE Money in the Bank ladder match

Previous updates from WWE had already announced that eight superstars from both Raw and Smackdown superstars will be eligible in men and women's division. It means that both the brands can choose four superstars from their side.

This week, the lineups have almost been filled up except for one single spot from each of the rosters. WWE Raw has determined the men's division lineup, last week. So, they will focus to let the qualifiers gain momentums towards this match.

Smackdown has left one single spot from men's division. Either Big Cass or Samoa Joe will be the final man. But, he suffered an injury. Hence, Daniel Bryan replaced him in the last qualifier and will face Samoa Joe, next week. This is how the men's lineup stands, right now,

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. Big E vs. (Samoa Joe or Daniel Bryan)

The blue brand filled up their women's division lineup, this week. Lana and Naomi were the final two names from their side. On the other hand, WWE Raw still has to fill one spot. One woman from their roster can earn the opportunity.

WWE Raw officials announced a second chance match among seven women. They will compete in a Gauntlet match to secure the spot. This is a historical match since this is the second only Gauntlet match in the entire women's division history.

We will find out who gets the eighth spot, next week when they win this historic contest. So, the current women's MITB ladder match stands as follows,

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. 1 Superstar (out of Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks, Mickie James)