Updated list of superstars qualified for WWE Money in the Bank match

For the first time in five years, the show iwill be hosted in a dual-brand way. This is why the importance of WWE MITB 2018 has gotten even bigger. Furthermore, there’s one additional reason why this PPV is so much important for the company.

The last PPV event, Backlash was a full-on bore-fest on the WWE Network. The critics gave that show a crown for the worst PPV event in a long time. This is quite a rare occasion when the company has failed to deliver to the extent in a WWE Network special. So, they have to come up with a solid outing during MITB in order to avoid #cancelwwenetwork trending worldwide.

The buildup for the upcoming show has been in progress for the past couple of weeks. As reported earlier, there will be eight superstars (four from Raw and four from Smackdown Live) who will compete in the men’s division match. It looks like, the same amount of name will also compete in the women’s division match, as well.

Till date, WWE Raw has completed its quota by determining the four names from their side whereas Smackdown still has one more to go. In combined, the seven qualified names from the men’s division are,

• Braun Strowman

• Finn Balor

• The Miz

• Rusev

• Bobby Roode

• Kevin Owens

• One of the members of The New Day

The final name from Smackdown will be declared once Samoa Joe vs. Big Cass gets over, next week. It is likely that the Samoan Submission Machine will join this list.

The list from the women’s division is filled with half of them, till now. Two superstars each from Raw and Smackdown Live has been qualified, till now who are as follows,

• Ember Moon

• Charlotte Flair

• Alexa Bliss

• Becky Lynch

We now know that Lana and Billie Kay will compete on Smackdown, next week for the next spot. It is likely that we will witness another qualifier on WWE Raw, too, to get one more name added to this list. The lineup looks solid with multiple former champions involved in the ladder match. WWE Money in the Bank PPV is set to take place on June 17th at the All-State Arena in Rosemont, Chicago, Illinois.