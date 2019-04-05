Updated spoiler on WWE Wrestlemania 35 main event

As far as the lineup goes, it will be the Smackdown women's champion Charlotte Flair challenging Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch in a 'winner takes all' triple threat match. It means whoever wins this match will be crowned the women's champion of both Raw and Smackdown, at the same time. There is still no clarification, however, if the two titles will be unified.

Now that leads us to predict the winner of such an impactful storyline which culminates at Wrestlemania 35. Going by the fan reactions, this match is tailor-made for Becky Lynch who is the hottest property in sports entertainment now. This is the sole reason she should walk out of the grandest stage as the dual champion.

But there is a huge obstacle standing in her way which could lead to her loss. It is Ronda Rousey, who doen't favour this ending for the Wrestlemania 35 main event. So the earlier plans of having Becky Lynch as the new champion and a reuniting WWE's four horsewomen has been ruled out now.

As per The Dirty Sheets, WWE already had a twist planned for Wrestlemania 35 where Ronda Rousey would retain her championship and then again lose it on the very next night on Raw to Charlotte Flair. This would have allowed her to take a hiatus from WWE.

But many changes have been made to the plans as Becky Lynch was finalized to come out as the winner. As per the source, The Man would have submitted The Baddest Woman on the Planet in the revised plan if the current champion had agreed to it. But Ronda Rousey strictly let the WWE officials know that she is open to digesting a loss to Charlotte Flair and not to Lynch.

So the outcome of Wrestlemania 35 main event is still undecided, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"As of this writing, Rousey hasn’t agreed to lose to Becky at WrestleMania 35 and this is where things get interesting.

Everyone knows that Rousey is bad at handling losses and backstage feeling in WWE is that tapping out to Becky is something that would be hard for her to agree to (regardless of the fact that WWE matches aren’t real).

The finish to the WrestleMania 35 main event likely won’t be finalized until the next weekend (which is WrestleMania weekend)."

The source also added that the former UFC star showed her personal disliking of the Irish Lass-Kicker during a Twitter battle. This actually shows the real-life feelings of the Raw women's champion might prohibit the most popular superstar of the current time to come out of Wrestlemania 35 as The Champion. In that case, Charlotte Flair is likely to come out as the dual title winner and make history.