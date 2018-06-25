Updated WWE schedule for Ronda Rousey after her suspension

Later the Goddess capitalized by cashing in the MITB briefcase on an already downed champion who showed no resistance to Bliss' attempt to pin her. She walked out of the PPV with the WWE Raw women’s championship around her waist. But Ronda Rousey was furious with her actions.

She sought redemption on the new title-holder the very next night on Raw where she replied to her beat-down by the champion. Even the officials and the general manager were also not spared from it. Now the rulebook of WWE states that you can’t lay your hands on the official figures of the company. Hence, Kurt Angle suspended her for 30 days from WWE Raw.

Now the former UFC superstar has to serve this suspension on just a kayfabe note. This is just a way to save her appearance for the Summerslam buildup. However, Ronda Rousey will continue to make appearances in the WWE live events. This is the first time ever that she will participate in house shows hosted around the United States.

Given below is the schedule of her appearances that include her debut at Madison Square Garden,

6/24 - RAW live event in Anaheim, CA

7/6 - RAW live event in Philadelphia PA

7/7 - RAW live event at MSG

7/8 - RAW live event in Bridgeport, CT

7/9 - Monday Night RAW in Boston, MA

7/16 - Monday Night RAW in Buffalo, NY

It is likely that the last two mentioned appearances will be removed soon. WWE has already announced that her suspension period will come to effect on June 18th. So she could not make an appearance on the flagship program of the company until the July 18th. There’s no doubt that Alexa Bliss will be in her radar once she makes her return.

Meanwhile, Kurt Angle was very frustrated with Rousey’s actions on Monday Night Raw. He had to suspend one of his good friends on the roster for 30 days which was very disturbing to him. The 'baddest woman on planet earth’ realized her fault and issued the following apology via social media,

“I shouldn’t have let my temper get the best of me...Despite the fact, I was cheated, provoked, and disrespected by Alexa... I shouldn’t have been willing to go through you to get to her. I’ll gladly serve my suspension ... but Alexa, know that every moment you don’t see me I am thinking of you and preparing for your comeuppance.”