Veteran WWE Superstar Mark Henry confirms in-ring retirement

Bengaluru, September 29: Often the inevitable phase comes in a sportsperson’s life where he is forced to hang up his boots. It’s hard to watch since the sport always remains part of his life. A similar condition has arrived for the veteran WWE Superstar, Mark Henry’s life, as well.

For the last couple of years, the legendary Texas superstar was part of the WWE roster working as a jobber. In this particular role, he worked in some specific storyline angles to emphasise emerging talents. He used to come out as the loser in order to establish their spot on the main roster.

Gradually, he disappeared from that role, as well. The possibility of his in-ring break was on the cards for a long time but he was part of the WWE Draft which indicated that he is still an active wrestler. But, the officials did not bother to insert him in any of the storylines which is why the fans were curious to know whether his career is over or not.

Mark Henry recently appeared in an interview with Sam Roberts to confirm that he is indeed a retired wrestler, right now and will no longer perform inside the ring.

However, he will continue to be a part of the WWE Universe in a backstage role. He might be given duties as a backstage producer or to discover new talents for the company. In a recent interview with wrestlezone.com, he stated the following to describe the role,

“It’s been 21 years, and as we know, that Father Time is undefeated. My time is coming to an end. I’ll go from talent to an employee here in a few months. I’m just looking forward to making that transition, helping these young guys and girls coming in beneath us.”

Over the years, Mark Henry has been part of various gimmicks. Starting from the sexual chocolate, he later played the role of world’s strongest man and concluded with a short run of Hall of Pain. During the last mentioned gimmick, he managed to become a world champion in the year 2012.