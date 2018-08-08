Veteran WWE superstar Matt Hardy injured, retirement on the cards?

Matt Hardy of the Hardy Boyz is a legend in the pro-wrestling industry. He is best known for his stint in the Attitude Era. Matt and Jeff revolutionized the business with TLC matches. Even two decades later, these two are active in-ring competitors where their contemporaries took retirement.

No doubt continuing a career for such long time needs tremendous resiliency in performance. But several injuries also take a serious toll in the body. As per dropped hints on the social media, Matt Hardy has been dealing with a gruesome injury. His 'lower back & pelvis have started fusing together'.

The former tag team champion also clarified that it happened during EVENT OMEGA. For those who are unaware, this was a manoeuvre by Matt and Jeff Hardy aka Team Extreme. They used to entertain people with their gravity-defying stunts. Jeff was the one to take the aerial route for most of the part.

But Matt Hardy never backed down to go for such high-flying moves. Omega Attack was one of those where both the Hardy Brothers would hit Body Splash off the top rope at the same time. They continued to perform the move throughout their career which is the suspected reason for the damage that Hardy suffered.

Additional tweets from the elder Hardy gave thanks to the WWE Universe. He expressed his gratitude for towards the fans for the endless support. Later the Woken Word of the Week series continued by thanking his brother Jeff Hardy that fuelled up the rumours of a potential retirement.

It is still not clear whether he is willing to hang up his boots immediately. At least a time-off is mandatory for him to heal up the wounds. This might be the reason that the team of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt lost the WWE Raw tag team titles recently. The current scenario states that The Revival will replace the Deletors of the World in the tag team division.