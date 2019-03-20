Vince McMahon steals Kofi Kingston’s WWE Wrestlemania 35 title opportunity

But that was not enough for the unhappy Boss, who decided to add a sixth opponent for Kofi. It was none other than the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan himself, who managed to keep Kofi Kingston away from the Wrestlemania title match by pinning him at the end of the show.

Earlier, the five opponents put against Kofi Kingston were Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton who were directly appointed by Vince McMahon last week. Here are the results from the Gauntlet match on Smackdown Live-

• Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus - Cesaro distracted Kofi to give the upper hand to Sheamus. But Kofi ducked a Brogue Kick and landed the Trouble in Paradise for the win.

• Kofi Kingston vs. Cesaro - Kofi hit the SOS on Cesaro to pin him.

• Kofi Kingston vs. Rowan - The monster got himself disqualified from the Gauntlet match after hitting Kofi with a chair.

• Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe - Kofi reversed a Muscle Buster of Joe with a roll-up for the victory.

• Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton - Kofi countered an RKO attempt by Orton with a schoolboy for the win.

Vince McMahon entered the scene after this match to announce that Kofi Kingston will go to Wrestlemania only if he can win the additional sixth match! Daniel Bryan came out to attack a weary Kofi with some kicks. Kofi countered with an SOS but that was not enough. Bryan connected with the Running Knee to put him away for good. So for now, he still does not have a challenger for the WWE Championship.

Odds were certainly stacked against Kofi Kingston on Smackdown Live. He received one final chance to solidify his spot at Wrestlemania 35 in the form of a Gauntlet match. This was the second such match that he was competing in within a timespan of just one month. But the stakes were high this time around as this was a must-win situation for him. Otherwise, he would lose the WWE Championship opportunity.

The original title shot at Fastlane was robbed from him courtesy of Vince McMahon who has an open vendetta against Kofi Kingston for the past several weeks. Without any valid reason, the fan favorite superstar has been punished and thereby has earned more cheers from the WWE fans.

But last night, it was literally an impossible task for him as the high-flyer had to defeat five names in a row that included a Viper, a Destroyer, former tag champs and monster from the Smackdown roster. Even die-hard Kofi fans will admit that they didn't expect him to come out of the match with his hands raised as the winner. But he defied all the odds only to see the task in hand was stretched beyond the limit.

With that result, WWE official has only two weeks to set up the WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania 35. Kofi Kingston is still believed to be the supposed contender for the title shot. So it will be interesting to see how Vince McMahon hands over the opportunity to him.