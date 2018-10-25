Who will be WWE’s next top guy after Roman Reigns’ departure?

Be it his colleagues from WWE or outside the company, gave him courage on social media by showering him with praise. This would help him go to remain strong as he battles this life-threatening disease as early as possible. Until then, there is no chance to see him in a WWE ring. It is hard to predict when Roman Reigns could fully recover, physically.

Meanwhile, his absence left a huge void on the roster. He was the poster boy of the company who used to sell out events be it house shows, weekly TV episodes or PPV events. It's hard to fill up the presence of a marquee name like him. But WWE has to come up with an option for the time being and it should be a prime babyface figure.

Reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave updates that WWE has certain criteria when it comes to deciding a franchise player. AJ Styles could be an option but his age would be a big refraining factor. A younger guy like Drew McIntyre could be a good choice, instead. Here are the updates from the source, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"According to the Wrestling Observer, many top WWE stars don’t tick all the boxes that WWE wants their #1 guy to be. WWE Champion AJ Styles is too old to be in that spot and various other guys don’t fulfill what they want in 'THE Guy’. It was then noted that the long-term plan for Drew McIntyre is to be a babyface and he’s one guy that ticks all the boxes. He’s young, he can wrestle, he can talk, he has the look."

Drew McIntyre could be a valid choice but he is currently playing the role of a villain. A transformation of character would be a long time process for him. But for now, the immediate savior for the flagship programming would be none other than Braun Strowman. He has already turned into a babyface in this past episode of Raw ensuring the same.

So the current speculation is that Braun Strowman will win his scheduled match at Crown Jewel against Brock Lesnar. He will become the Universal Champion to become the new prime figure of the WWE Raw brand. This is an automatic choice as people are more than over with the resident monster of the WWE. Sooner he will also become the new franchise figure of the company for an indefinite time-span.