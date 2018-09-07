Why Charlotte Flair is compared to WWE Universal champ Roman Reigns?

Statistics also speak in her favor as she has already become a seven-time women's champion in the WWE and this happened only in a time span of just three years which is quite incredible. Just think of her winning rate courtesy of these title wins. To set the record straight, it's very necessary to mention that Charlotte Flair holds the record of most PPV wins (24) in the female division.

Also, the 'generically superior athlete' is the first and only one to hold women's championships in different brands (Raw, Smackdown, NXT and Divas Championship). She has already tied the record for holding most number of championships with Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus. It's certain that this record will be shattered in the near future.

However, this sheer predictability could harm the bright young woman's career to a big extent. There is no doubt that the only daughter of Ric Flair was born to conquer the wrestling industry. But sometimes we do feel that things have been handed to her easily ever since her main roster debut in 2015. Her contemporaries like Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch or Bayley were converted into jobbers just to give her benefits.

This is where the fans started to think negative about her. They do know the scripted nature of WWE that is the only reason for this so-called, 'nepotism'. This already has generated boos for Charlotte Flair following Summerslam as it was supposed to be Becky Lynch's moment which got ruined by the Flair-clan, yet again.

So despite Becky's heel-turn, fans continued to cheer for her and boo Charlotte Flair. It could be a headache for the creative team who have been hell-bent to establish her as the face of the women's division. The process could have been much organic, but WWE is just trying to big her up every single time.

It’s the same problem that Roman Reigns faces, day in and day out. From day one, the fans were forced to live in the Roman Empire. This is the reason he receives the most amount of boos. This is the strangest fact about the current franchise player of the company. It could soon happen to his female counterpart, too.

WWE has tried hard to keep her in this position, hence Becky Lynch had to turn heel. She might also be groomed for the marquee match against Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 35. Probably, she will be allowed to put an end to another streak on the show. But this could generate further backlash around her. Only time will tell whether Charlotte Flair can defend herself when the 'Roman Reigns factor' tries to eat her.