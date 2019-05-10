Why Daniel Bryan became WWE Smackdown tag team champion?

Daniel Bryan teamed up with the big-man Rowan for a title match against The Usos. They won the contest to become the new Smackdown tag team champions and thereby captured the titles which were vacant for a week. It was a good move by the creative to provide a boost to the lackluster tag division of the WWE which lacks big-time names. Furthermore, an added reason is perhaps to protect Bryan from injury.

The WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania 35 marked the last bout in which Daniel Bryan competed in to lose the title to Kofi Kingston. After that, he went on a hiatus to recover from an unconfirmed injury. Followed-up reports suggested that he may have reinjured his neck that one forced him to announce his in-ring retirement.

Brad Shepard on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast disclosed that WWE must have been concerned with the health condition of Daniel Bryan. So they thought it’d be right to protect him from solo competitions where a wrestler has to carry the match putting more pressure on his body. Being in tag team matches, the GOAT will have a partner by his side that allows taking a breather if needed.

Thus Daniel Bryan will be protected from solo competitions and thereby chances of hurting the neck will be less. Here’s more from Shepard from his podcast, (H/T Ringside News).

"So Daniel Bryan and Rowan win to give Daniel Bryan a rest I mean we can only presume he’s obviously coming off of neck and back injuries where he had a little time off and they put him with Erick Rowan who is a very large man, but also, very boring then you know it allows him to work those matches and get less physical and obviously that’s healthy for him right now.”

A similar plan was applied to another former WWE Champion, Sheamus back in 2016 as he was suffering from neck’s spinal stenosis condition. WWE wanted to prevent his career from being shortened and thus the idea of forming the tag team of The Bar was innovated. Sheamus and Cesaro went on to become of the greatest tag team champions of all-time where the Celtic Warrior could actually save his neck.

We are still unsure of the severity of Daniel Bryan’s current neck injury as WWE did not reveal any details on the same. But they did bring him back to in-ring action on a short notice just after the doctors medically cleared him last weekend.

So they had to be careful about potential repercussions if any. Hence, for now, keeping the eco-friendly champion in tag team division seems a great idea. But as per the conclusion of the report, it could just be a matter of months to bring him back in solo competition.