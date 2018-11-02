Why Knoxville Mayor Kane is working at WWE Crown Jewel despite Jamal Khashoggi controversy?

Apart from that, the major reason for backlash was Jamal Khashoggi's murder controversy. After much speculation, WWE released an official statement to confirm that the show will take place in Saudi Arabia as per the original schedule. US fans might not have liked it but that did not refrain the officials to scrap a million-dollar deal. A number of superstars were also not happy.

Recently, Kane's name was added to the discussion as he is the mayor of Knoxville County in Tennesse. Being in an authoritative role in a city around the USA, there were speculations whether he would go with the roster to perform at Crown Jewel PPV. However, positive news has been received by us in this regard.

Knox News confirmed that their Mayor will indeed be going into Crown Jewel PPV to perform as he is committed to the company and will be raising fund for the betterment of his providence. So his attendance at this event is mandatory. He can collect a huge paycheck for the benefit of Knoxville County as indicated by the spokesperson of Kane, Rob Link.

“Mayor Jacobs is still going to the Crown Jewel event because he made a commitment to not only the WWE but the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation and the first responders of Knoxville and Knox County".

According to the reports of stillrealtous.com, WWE will donate $100,000 to a local nonprofit organization that supports first responders and their families on behalf of Glen Jacobs. This is yet another big reason that how much important visiting Saudi Arabia was for the WWE. They are reportedly getting overall $60 million for arranging the show.

WWE could actually use big amounts from this money to their charity cases. Kane aka Glen Jacobs is also a known name for working in generous causes. So he is returning to work in a one-off match at Crown Jewel. WWE booked him with the Undertaker against Triple H and Shawn Michaels, D-Generation X.

WWE CEO Vince McMahon said the following in a press release for raising funds on behalf of Knoxville Mayor,

“We’re happy to support this charity of behalf of Mayor Jacobs. Much like his unparalleled contributions to advancing the WWE brand during his stellar career of more than 20 years, Mayor Jacobs has begun work to improve Knox County.”

Even her daughter and the WWE Raw commissioner, Stephanie McMahon also spoke up about this sensitive issue. While talking to Sky News, she mentioned this as an extremely 'tough decision' to host Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia,

“Moving forward with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia was an incredibly tough decision, given that heinous act. But, at the end of the day, it is a business decision and, like a lot of other American companies, we decided that we’re going to move forward with the event and deliver Crown Jewel for all of our fans in Saudi Arabia and around the world.”