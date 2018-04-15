Why Roman Reigns didn’t win WWE Wrestlemania 34 main event?

The end came as pretty much shocking one since Roman Reigns was the favorite to win the title on that night. This match was built up for the last one year to portray him as the top babyface of the company with the prime title in hand. So, the audience, as well as the sources, were struck with disbelief after witnessing the finish.

It was an entertaining match without a doubt as Brock Lesnar had to hit six F5s and a dozen of suplexes to finally pin his challenger. Maybe, this much punishment was reserved to get more sympathy from the crowd. But, the result turned out to be complete opposite as the New Orleans crowd denied to give any cheers to The Big Dog.

This is the prime reason due to which the original plans got changed at Wrestlemania 34, at the very last moment. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Boss took the call at the very last moment seeing that the audience was not getting 'over’ with Roman Reigns. Check out the quotes from the source,

“Essentially, as far as I know, it’s still going to Roman Reigns and I think that he knew and they all knew this is probably one of the reasons that it happened the way it did was that this crowd there was just nothing that they could do. They could do every trick in the book, this crowd had decided that they were going to hate the match.”

This reaction was not going to help the Samoan Superstar’s coronation at Wrestlemania. So, McMahon might he decided to hold the plans for the next big event in line, Greatest Royal Rumble. This, in turn, also helped to fool the entire audience who expected to see a tailor-made title win for The Guy. Check out the further updates from the source on this,

“They absolutely knew this crowd was going to boo Roman Reigns winning the championship really bad and after all the work they did they understood that this was going to be the case. There are many different reasons why it happened. Some of it was just the idea of fooling people. Some of it again was they knew Roman Reigns thing wasn’t getting over at all.”

Some of the rumors even suggest that Roman Reigns himself was not aware of the change of planning until he entered the arena and received negative reactions, all over. So, he too was pretty much frustrated about it. Hopefully, he can capture the title, pretty quick as Lesnar is said to have re-signed a short-term contract with the company.