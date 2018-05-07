Why Roman Reigns losing against Brock Lesnar is good for WWE?

Now, this all happened in an interesting manner. Roman Reigns delivered a spear through the walls of the steel cage. This let Lesnar fall on the mat, first. The rules say the individual whose feet touch the floor first, will be declared the winner.

The beast is still in possession of the title after the referee ruled the contest in his favour. However, it has to be noted that Roman Reigns was the original winner. Lesnar was lying on the cage door after the spear while Reigns fell on the mat and it was both his feet which touched the floor, first.

Most of the WWE Universe witnessed this and got mad about the officials who declared The Conqueror as the winner. The fans were already angry with him due to the part-timer stint of the reigning champion and after hearing he also has plans to move to MMA again, they feel he literally does not care about the pro-wrestling fans.

In addition to this, he has held the title for over 380 days and it looks like it may extend for even longer now to the disappointment of the fans. Things have become quite lackluster due to this and the outcome of any Universal Championship match is also so predictable. So, they are begging for a change, desperately.

This is a masterstroke from Vince McMahon to let them starve for a change. There's no other wrestler present on the WWE Raw roster who can take the title away from the beast, right away other than Roman Reigns. So, even if, he is not a crowd favorite, fans will not boo him, at least, when he wins the championship.

The negative reactions were clear from the fans during both Wrestlemania and Greatest Royal Rumble after Reigns failed to win. It has now become a demand from the fans that Brock Lesnar drops the title, as early as possible to the poster boy of the company. But, we still have to wait for sometime until he breaks CM Punk's 434-day title reign.