Why Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are seeking time-off from WWE

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the two concerned names who are carrying the tradition set by Triple H-Stephanie McMahon or John Cena-Nikki Bella.

From fall 2018, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been carrying the WWE on their shoulders along with maintaining their relationship. Work ethics of these two are well appreciated in the backstage. Hence, they had the opportunity to wrap themselves with the golds in WWE.

With Wrestlemania fast approaching, the pair are destined to head into the show to defend their respective belts in marquee matches. Seth Rollins is the current WWE Raw tag team champion while Becky Lynch is the Raw Women's Champion since last year's WrestleMania. Once this show gets over, they might have a sigh of relief from the busy schedule.

Reports from Tom Colohue suggest that The Monday Night Messiah and his partner The Man are most likely to go on a hiatus once WrestleMania 36 is done and dusted. This is most likely to happen after Becky loses her title to Shayna Baszler after enjoying a one-year run with the belt. The time-off could also protect her strong status.

No other reason was disclosed by the source regarding the hiatus but the source hinted that the couple would be out to 'recharge their batteries',

“What we know is that it’s not going to be the main event. So it’s not the 'send people home happy’ moment. She doesn’t need to win and she doesn’t really lose anything in a loss. And yeah, there are rumors now that both her and Seth may take some time away after WrestleMania to recharge, maybe go and get married, and to let the fans breathe a little bit because absence does make the heart grow fonder.” (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

It would eventually be good for the WWE for the long term as the creative team could test out the next generation superstars on how they fair to carry on the show during the absence of the two prime names.

Some of the fans may have got bored due to the long championship run of Becky Lynch anyway which blocked other superstars who aspire to hold the title on the red brand. It’s high time that the Raw Women's division gets a new face aka champion instead of the self-proclaimed GOAT.

As for Seth Rollins, no WrestleMania plans have been made for him as it stands. Fans were bored of his main event tenure at the end of 2019 and that led to an unexpected heel turn. Right now, he holds the Raw tag team belts alongside Murphy and will defend those at Super ShowDown against the Street Profits.