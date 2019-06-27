English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Why The Undertaker returned on WWE Raw?

By Raja
The Undertaker attacked Shane McMahon on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)
The Undertaker attacked Shane McMahon on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, June 27: The audience of Monday Night Raw was up for a major treat during this past edition which brought fallouts from Stomping Grounds PPV. In one such storyline, Roman Reigns was being punished by the heel team of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon until The Gong hit the arena bringing back The Deadman from his graveyard.

The Undertaker appeared in the middle of the ring to lay waste on McMahon and McIntyre. They were on the receiving end of devastating chokeslams and clotheslines as the pair retreated. Furthermore, WWE readily announced a match for the returnee at Extreme Rules PPV after a decade.

The dream team of The Undertaker and Roman Reigns will take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match that will serve as one of the main event matches for the July 14th event. Now, it was perhaps the most unprecedented return of 'Taker in recent memory. Following a disastrous outing at Super ShowDown, we did not expect to see him on WWE TV for a long time but the creative proved us wrong.

The latest rumour roundup from cagesideseats.com hinted the reason for The Reaper's return to the scene in a storyline angle which was unexpected for the WWE Universe. As per the source, WWE creative were in desperate need to pull up the TV ratings as summer 2019 begins. So they could not think of a better name than the 54-year legendary name to achieve their target.

It's a fact that WWE still could not find a better attraction than this old guard who is on the verge of completing 30 years in the sports entertainment business on their current roster. So whenever Vince McMahon finds himself in panic mode, he can't help but call back The Phenome to boost up the recently declined viewership.

Interestingly, Jessi Davin, a popular member of the Internet Wrestling Community tweeted to state the same, “WWE RAW ratings suck. You know what that means” alongside a customized Undertaker-button. Michelle McCool, 'Taker's wife liked the post indicating how much WWE is still dependent on her husband at a time when he could enjoy well-deserved retirement life.

With The Undertaker on the match card of Extreme Rules, it will also help the WWE to sell out tickets of the PPV event on a much quicker rate as it was not the case at Stomping Grounds. A portion of the host arena had to be altered to a huge amount of unsold tickets at the bygone show. They can't afford to let it happen on two consecutive occasions and thus have inserted the biggest draw to the equation as they seem its the safest option to ensure the same.

More WWE News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 34 - June 27 2019, 03:00 PM
West Indies
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue