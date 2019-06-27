Why The Undertaker returned on WWE Raw?

The Undertaker appeared in the middle of the ring to lay waste on McMahon and McIntyre. They were on the receiving end of devastating chokeslams and clotheslines as the pair retreated. Furthermore, WWE readily announced a match for the returnee at Extreme Rules PPV after a decade.

The dream team of The Undertaker and Roman Reigns will take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match that will serve as one of the main event matches for the July 14th event. Now, it was perhaps the most unprecedented return of 'Taker in recent memory. Following a disastrous outing at Super ShowDown, we did not expect to see him on WWE TV for a long time but the creative proved us wrong.

The latest rumour roundup from cagesideseats.com hinted the reason for The Reaper's return to the scene in a storyline angle which was unexpected for the WWE Universe. As per the source, WWE creative were in desperate need to pull up the TV ratings as summer 2019 begins. So they could not think of a better name than the 54-year legendary name to achieve their target.

It's a fact that WWE still could not find a better attraction than this old guard who is on the verge of completing 30 years in the sports entertainment business on their current roster. So whenever Vince McMahon finds himself in panic mode, he can't help but call back The Phenome to boost up the recently declined viewership.

MICHELLE MCCOOL LIKED MY UNDERTAKER TWEET OMG 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/gBlCjbeEf9 — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) June 25, 2019

Interestingly, Jessi Davin, a popular member of the Internet Wrestling Community tweeted to state the same, “WWE RAW ratings suck. You know what that means” alongside a customized Undertaker-button. Michelle McCool, 'Taker's wife liked the post indicating how much WWE is still dependent on her husband at a time when he could enjoy well-deserved retirement life.

With The Undertaker on the match card of Extreme Rules, it will also help the WWE to sell out tickets of the PPV event on a much quicker rate as it was not the case at Stomping Grounds. A portion of the host arena had to be altered to a huge amount of unsold tickets at the bygone show. They can't afford to let it happen on two consecutive occasions and thus have inserted the biggest draw to the equation as they seem its the safest option to ensure the same.