Why Undertaker squashed John Cena at WWE Wrestlemania?

Initially there was no response shown by The Deadman which is why the match was never finalized until the Wrestlemania day, itself. After hearing enough insults from the franchise player of the company, he finally decided to answer the call. As a result, the dream contest was finally set.

But, the question still remains that was it really a dream bout? We saw two of the all-time greats battling it out inside the squared. But, instead, we received a squash match where the results went in the favor of the Undertaker. He came back to the winning path after coming short against Roman Reigns, last year.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave an update as to why the match was concluded in just 2 minutes and 45 seconds. The primary reason for the shortest contest was that the officials did not intend to give a 'main event' feel to the contest. This is why they did not sanction it on the match card, officially.

In case you didn't know, The Undertaker went under the knives to fix his hip, last year. Due to this, his career was in certain jeopardy. Although he overcame the issue, it wasn't safe enough for him to compete in a lengthy match. So, the short match was inevitable.

This is what stillrealtous.com has to offer on this issue,

“The decision to book Taker vs. Cena for WrestleMania 34 was made months ago, and at some point, WWE officials realized that Taker couldn’t do a lengthy match, which is why the match was booked to be so short. The concept behind the build-up for the match was to let fans know that The Undertaker would be showing up at WrestleMania, but to also downplay the idea that it was one of the biggest matches on the show.”

Interestingly, The Phenome competed in a Casket Match against Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. It took place within just 20 days from Wrestlemania 34. This one was a lengthy bout to entertain the Saudi Arabia fans which proved that he is more than ready to go in a full-length match. Going forward, there are chances that Undertaker might reinitiate the angle against John Cena to give us a full taste of this feud.